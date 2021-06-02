Poirier exceeds expectations in his first month and a half in white

Porfirio Fisac, after the fire caused by Albicy’s terrible anger with a teammate, it seems that with Balcerowski, he asked his team, which lost 103-79, for more energy and enjoyment on the track. The challenge, to stay alive and for that Herbalife Gran Canaria has to beat Madrid for the first time in a playoff today, after an accumulated 8-0 in four different heats. The whites have not yet fallen away so far in the League (18-0). They maintain the casualties of Abalde and Reyes due to coronavirus and are still awaiting new tests and several headdresses, including Garuba, who suffered a severe blow on Monday and went to the locker room.

The 24-0 in less than five minutes, with record difference in a quarter in playoff history (+23, 34-11), killed the first round that Real closed with seven players on 10 or more points after grabbing 49 rebounds (21 offenses for only 12 defenders from Granca). Laprovittola, Llull, Rudy, Tyus … and, especially, Vincent Poirier, who has joined the race after a season and a half in the NBA and just 169 minutes shone in 32 games. His last performance was on March 20 in Philadelphia, Madrid announced his signing on April 12 and his debut came six days later, on the 18th, against Joventut (9 points and 5 rebounds in 15:25).

Vincent Poirier fights a ball between Shurna and Stevic. JAVIER GANDUL (DIARIO AS)

Since then, the 2.13 and 27-year-old French pivot has faced a process of individual tuning and integration into the team, with which he could not participate in the Euroleague, which has exceeded expectations. In seven games, he averages 11.1 points (63% from shots from two, 25% from triples and 74% from the personal), 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 blocks for a 17.3 PIR in 24 : 34 on track. And the sensation of going to more, of being more and more useful to the block and of expanding a repertoire (movements, vision of the game and outside shooting) that, under certain circumstances, can make him coincide with Tavares on the court. Monday, for example, worked well with both Tyus as an inner partner and Garuba.

Numbers very similar to those of his last campaign in the Euroleague (2018-19), where he entered the second quintet and finished as the top rebounder, and higher than those achieved in the ACB with Baskonia. As a pending issue for the meringues centers, the defense of Costello (23 points and 5 triples in the second half), a key piece in a Granca that play without a net.