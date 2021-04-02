Poirier, against Doc Rivers: “We are people, we are not merchandise”

Vincent Poirier seems another great European player about to return to the Old Continent after a bad experience in the NBA. The French pivot will return to the Euroleague except for an unforeseen swerve right now. His last team in Europe was Baskonia and before the start of this season Real Madrid and Barcelona were interested in him. However, everything indicates that Anadolu Efes, the terror of the market in recent times, has already taken the lead with the intention of tying Poirier, right now without a team, ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Poirier (a 27-year-old 2.13 France international) joined Baskonia in the summer of 2017. His second season was splendid. In Euroleague, 11.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 17.7 average valuation. He was the top rebounder and entered the Second Best Quintet of the competition. In the summer of 2019, with this impulse, he disbanded with Baskonia (he had one year left on his contract) and signed with the Boston Celtics to try the American adventure.

This has not gone well. In the Celtics he played 22 games and 130 total minutes. This season, with the Sixers, he has played 10 games and 39 minutes. His averages are 5.3 minutes with 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds. And he has known the bitter trance of the NBA market: Celtics sent him to the Thunder in a minor operation last November. Weeks later he entered the transfer that sent Danny Green to Philadelphia and Al Horford (with Theo Maledon and the rights of Vasilije Micic, who may be his partner in Turkey) to OKC. With little presence in a very well-armed Sixers in his inside game, before the market close he was sent to the Knicks in the three-way operation that led George Hill to the Sixers. And New Yorkers cut his contract without any franchise claiming it afterward. So he’s a free agent with no restrictions… and no offers for now. His return to Europe seems, right now, sung.

Poirier, yes, is leaving Philadelphia making clear his opinion on the operation of the market and the treatment he has received from one of the most reputable coaches in the NBA, Doc Rivers. They are statements to Le Parisien: “The coach didn’t even send me a message like I know he did with other teammates who were transferred. I’m not asking for flattery, just a message wishing me good luck … We are not merchandise, we are still human beings. The minimum is to send a message to say that the situation is complicated but thank you for the professionalism… Even if it is to look good and even if I don’t think about it ”.

And he made it clear that he would have no problem returning to European basketball: “If I have to go back, I will come back. What I want is to play. Now I am in Philadelphia, I have found a pavilion to train and I have a coach sent to me by my agent. I do not play five against five, but it is what it is. It has been frustrating because I have not had a chance to show that it could be useful. But we already know that the NBA is a world apart. I’ve been to two franchises that had a very established team, and you have to be in the right place and at the right time. But it’s still a good experience, I was aiming to get to the NBA. What I don’t want is to stay to say that I’m in the NBA. I want to have room and minutes. If the NBA don’t want me, I won’t stay”.