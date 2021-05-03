Points split between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)

05/03/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The match held this Monday at the The hawthorns and who faced the West brom and to Wolverhampton it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The West Bromwich Albion He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 2-2 in the last duel played against the Aston Villa. On the part of the visiting team, the Wolverhampton Wanderers he was defeated 0-4 in the last game he played against the Burnley. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in nineteenth position, while the Wolverhampton he stayed in twelfth place at the end of the match.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Wolverhampton Wanderers, which premiered the luminous with a bit of Fábio Silva, concluding the first period with the result of 0-1.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for him West Bromwich Albion, which tied with a goal from Diagne in minute 62. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

The technician of the West brom, Sam allardyce, gave entry to the field to Phillips Y Robinson replacing O’shea Y Maitland-Niles, while on the part of the Wolverhampton, Nuno Espírito Santo replaced Power, Gibbs-White Y Kilman for Otasowie, Vitinha Y Aït-Nouri.

In the match the referee warned with two yellow cards only to the home team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Maitland-Niles Y Furlong.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Wolverhampton Wanderers he ranked twelfth in the table with 42 points. For his part, West Bromwich Albion With this point achieved, he reached the nineteenth place with 26 points, relegation to the Second Division, after the game.

The next Premier League engagement for him West Bromwich Albion is against him Arsenal, Meanwhile he Wolverhampton Wanderers will face the Brighton and Hove Albion.

Data sheetWest Bromwich Albion:Johnstone, Bartley, O’shea (Phillips, min.33), Ajayi, Yoku & scedil; lu, Maitland-Niles (Robinson, min.78), Gallagher, Townsend, Furlong, Matheus Pereira and DiagneWolverhampton Wanderers:Rui Patrício, Saïss, Coady, Aït-Nouri (Kilman, min.82), Semedo, Rúben Neves, Dendoncker, Vitinha (Gibbs-White, min.80), Traoré, Otasowie (Podence, min.71) and Fábio SilvaStadium:The hawthornsGoals:Fábio Silva (0-1, min. 45) and Diagne (1-1, min. 62)