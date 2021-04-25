Points split between Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps (2-2)

04/24/2021 at 11:11 PM CEST

The Toronto fc and the Vancouver Whitecaps tied at two in the match held this Saturday in the BMO Field. After the result obtained, the Torontonian team is eleventh after the end of the match, while the Vancouver Whitecaps is second.

The first team to score was the Torontonian team, which inaugurated the luminous thanks to a goal from Singh in the 7th minute. After this, the first period ended with a score of 1-0.

The second part of the match got off to a good start for him Vancouver Whitecaps, who tied by means of a goal from the penalty spot of Leave me at 55 minutes. He added the Vancouver team again in the 70th minute through a goal from Rose. He put the tables on Toronto fc with a bit of Osorio at 82 minutes, concluding the confrontation with a score of 2-2 on the scoreboard.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Toronto fc who entered the game were Morrow, Shaffelburg, Osorio, Altidore Y Akinola replacing Nelson, Auro, Of Lion, Mullins Y Okello, while changes in the Vancouver Whitecaps They were Caio Alexandre, Cornelius, Bruno Gaspar Y Raposo, who entered to replace Bikel, Caicedo, Baldisimo Y Leave me.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Bradley Y Gonzalez by the Toronto fc already Gutierrez by the Vancouver team.

At the moment, the Toronto fc is left with a point and the Vancouver Whitecaps with four points.

Data sheetToronto FC:Bono, Singh, González, Auro (Shaffelburg, min.61), Laryea, Okello (Akinola, min.78), Bradley, Deleon (Osorio, min.61), Nelson (Morrow, min.46), Delgado and Mullins ( Altidore, min.61)Vancouver Whitecaps:Crépeau, Rose, Veselinovic, Gutiérrez, Jakob Nerwinski, Baldisimo (Bruno Gaspar, min.87), Bikel (Caio Alexandre, min.75), Teibert, Caicedo (Cornelius, min.86), Cavallini and Dájome (Raposo, min. 94)Stadium:BMO FieldGoals:Singh (1-0, min. 7), Dájome (1-1, min. 55), Rose (1-2, min. 70) and Osorio (2-2, min. 82)