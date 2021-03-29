points out “the problem” that Madrid has

Fernando Simón has assured this Monday that the Community of Madrid is in a “stable” situation in the pandemic, but has pointed out what is “the problem” of this autonomous community: part of a point of fire higher than the rest.

“The problem is not that it is in an upward situation, which is very small, but that it starts from a point much higher than the rest. It is the one that has maintained a higher incidence. It is not that it is in a phase of increase, but with the average incidence that it has, there is a high risk ”, he warned at the press conference.

The epidemiologist has stressed that he expects Madrid to be responsible and apply the measures. “I understand that you will make an effort to control the transmission. I think we have to be aware not only of the evolution, but of the situation. We cannot think that being with high incidents is a low risk situation ”, he warned.

Simón has also lamented the images of young foreigners partying in the streets of Madrid, although he insisted that the “risk depends on the control measures that we have implemented in our country.”

“A person who comes from outside is subject to the same rules that we are subject to. The risks should not be very different ”, explained the epidemiologist, who insisted that,“ if these measures are not complied with and are not implemented correctly, that risk could exist ”.

“Some images in that sense are worrying and any sensible person would be concerned. It is not worth saying ‘we have to be responsible’ and then not responsibly implement the measures that are proposed ”, he has dropped.

In addition, Simón recalled that one of the measures …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.