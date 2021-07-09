Points distribution between Nashville SC and Atlanta United (2-2)

07/09/2021 at 4:36 AM CEST

The Nashville and the Atlanta tied at two in the match held this Friday in the Nissan Stadium. The Nashville SC arrived with the intention of reaping another victory after achieving a 1-0 victory against the Philadelphia Union. Regarding the Atlantic team, the Atlanta United he was defeated 3-0 in the last game he played against the Chicago Fire. After the result obtained, the Tennesian team is fourth after the end of the duel, while the Atlanta is tenth.

The first half of the confrontation got off to a good start for him Atlanta United, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Walkes in minute 6. However, the Tennesian team in minute 14 managed to tie the game with a goal from Anibaba, thus ending the first period with a 1-1 on the light.

The second half of the game started in a favorable way for him Nashville SC, who turned the scoreboard with a penalty goal from Mukhtar moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 48. But later the atlantic team reacted at 59 minutes and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from Conway, concluding the match with the result of 2-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Nashville SC gave entrance to Cadiz, Haakenson Y Danladi for Sapong, Muyl Y Maher, Meanwhile he Atlanta gave entrance to Campbell, Conway Y Ambrose for Adams, towers Y Wolff.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of eight cards were shown. By the Nashville the referee sanctioned with yellow to Loyal, Haakenson Y Mccarty, while in the Atlantic team he admonished Wolff, bland, towers Y Brown and with red to Mulraney.

With this tie, the Nashville SC it was placed in the fourth position of the table with 19 points, occupying a place of access to a eliminatory place for the title. For his part, Atlanta United with this point he was in tenth position with 13 points at the end of the duel.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Atlanta United As the Nashville SC will play a new game against him Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew respectively.

Data sheetNashville SC:Willis, Anibaba, Romney, Maher (Danladi, min.84), Leal, Muyl (Haakenson, min.84), Mccarty, Lovitz, Tah Anunga, Sapong (Cádiz, min.72) and MukhtarAtlanta United:Kann, Walkes, Alex De John, Sosa, Lennon, Adams (Campbell, min.23), Moreno, Wolff (Ambrose, min.88), Mulraney, Torres (Conway, min.53) and CholStadium:Nissan StadiumGoals:Walkes (0-1, min. 6), Anibaba (1-1, min. 14), Mukhtar (2-1, min. 48) and Conway (2-2, min. 59)