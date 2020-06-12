According to the American Marketing Associaton, marketing is the result of business activity that directs the flow of goods and services from the producer to the consumer or user.

But it was Albert W. Frey proposed in 1961, a classification of the variables that influence market processes, understanding the need to group them into two factors by including price and paying attention to the issue of service.

The main thing is the product or service offered and the way it is delivered. Annex to this follows the method and tools to offer the distribution channels; (personal sales, advertising, sales promotion and advertising).

Importance of Marketing:

Since 1980 Michael Porter raised the relevance of the objective variable of competitiveness, this as the central axis of the marketing strategy. At the same time, Al Ries and Jack Trout emphasized the importance of a positioning target variable, as the central point of a marketing strategy.

It was in 2000 that Kevin J. Clancy and Peter C. Kreig were the ones who pointed out in the text Counter-Intuitive Marketing: Archive Great Result, that the importance of two specific topics.

Brands manage to position themselves clearly, succinctly and with powerful brands, in addition to competing by making the appropriate choices, this to contribute to a competitive advantage.

From strategies that take scientific information as a starting point, not only must intuition be trusted

Points to put together a marketing strategy:

Some of the reasons to venture into marketing is to look for a field that combines hobbies with work, in addition to attracting a certain group, because by introducing an artistic hobby you can have

However, it must be borne in mind that even in this area, problems may arise when expenses exceed income.

· As in any marketing strategy, the objectives to be achieved must be set, from a certain audience level and their impact on the media and the level of benefit it brings.

· A good manager will always keep in mind a limit for the design of a strategy, so there should be no hesitation when looking for a specialist. Find an environment that combines hobbies with work, a way to obtain benefits while creating value in the environment.

· Keep in mind the vision, that objective for the future, because it will serve to make the members understand where they should go. For example; where the company wants to go, what market it seeks to occupy and what is the customer’s perspective.

· Locate the sector in which sector the brand is located to answer consumer questions

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299