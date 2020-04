Manchester United would be very interested in the young Dutch defender …

While Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid is still forcing him to join this summer, Paul Pogba could just as easily return to Juventus Turin, said British tabloid The Express.

Manchester United would see Matthijs de Ligt as the ideal recruit to strengthen their defensive line and would be willing to offer their French midfielder in exchange to convince the Old Lady to release the Dutch international.

So, is the deal concluded?