Paul Pogba has not (yet?) The head elsewhere …

While rumors say about the departure this summer, his name circulating in particular on the side of Real Madrid after a season marred by injuries, Paul Pogba still seems focused on his goals with Manchester United.

In a discussion with Jesse Lingard, relayed on the club’s social networks, the French midfielder said he hoped to “come back very soon” to “show that we are ready and that we want to win trophies again” .