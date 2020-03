Manchester United is actively preparing for after Paul Pogba …

Manchester United would be ready to break the bank to recruit a new midfielder and replace a Paul Pogba who has to pack up this summer.

According to The Express, Red Devils vice president Ed Woodward is confident that he can afford Atlético Madrid player Saul Niguez.

And the Mancunian leader would not be cooled by the compensation for such a transfer, estimated at 135 million pounds sterling, or about 150 million euros.