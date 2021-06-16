Pogba issues warning to French rivals

MUNICH.

The French midfielder Paul Pogba was very satisfied after the victory this Tuesday of the ‘Bleus’ against Germany (1-0), in one of the most anticipated matches of the first phase of the Eurocup: “We have put on a show that our rivals can fear.”

We all know what this first game means. It gives you the rhythm of the entire competition and it has been a highly contested match, “the Manchester United player, who was chosen the best of the match, highlighted before the M6 ​​cameras.

I think tonight we have put on a show that our rivals can fear, “he added.

To Pogba it is easy for you to assume the status of favorites that a large part of the fans give to France for this European Championship: “We know that we have to honor our label of world champions and go out on the field with humility. When we have to suffer, we do it together and when we attack, we do it together”.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot also appealed to “group spirit” demonstrated by the ‘Bleus’. “We knew we were going to suffer (…) We were all united at the beginning of the game. It is a victory for the whole group, for those who played and for those who supported from the band”.

It is a good omen and we must continue like this, “he added.

