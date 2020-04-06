Determined to leave Manchester United, Paul Pogba would like to take advantage of the next summer transfer window to join Real Madrid.

The future of Paul Pogba never stops making headlines in the European press. And while on the other side of the Alps, the trend is for the tri-color world champion to return to the Juventus Turin or that in England, insistently returns the idea of ​​an extension of the old Le Havre with Manchester United, the Spanish press votes for a transfer to real Madrid.

Witness the front page of AS this Monday when the face of the native of Lagny-sur-Marne is displayed in close-up. “Pogba closer”, headlines the Madrid daily. According to him, Paul Pogba, still determined to leave the Red Devils, would indeed favor a transfer to Real Madrid rather than a return to Juventus Turin or, obviously, to an extension of the contract with the Mancunians.

A transfer of less than 100 million euros?

The Mancunian midfielder has therefore not changed his mind since last summer. While he had publicly expressed his desires elsewhere, Paul Pogba had indeed already hoped to join the merengue club. But if the interest was shared, Zinedine Zidane campaigning particularly for his arrival, the financial claims of Manchester United had cooled the ardor of Madrid.

Unfortunately for the Frenchman, if the Red Devils could be more open to the idea of ​​a departure this summer, certain leaders being tired of the moods of their star player, they would not count on giving gifts. This is all the more so if the contract for the French international is to end in June 2021, the Mancunian club has the possibility of activating a clause allowing it to extend it by one year unilaterally. The crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic could nevertheless have changed the situation. Many specialists are indeed counting on a devaluation of the amounts of transfers and AS therefore estimates that the arrival of “La Pioche” could cost less than 100 million euros.