Pogba denies tensions between Giroud and Mbappé

06/10/2021 at 7:43 PM CEST

One of the most important footballers in France is Paul pogba. The midfielder reviewed before the press the challenges of the world champions in the European Championship, their future at Manchester United and the alleged tensions between Olivier giroud Y Kylian Mbappé.

“(Laughter) The only tensions that exist are in the back and the legs. The masseurs are there to give us a massage and remove all the tensions. There is nothing. There is always an excellent atmosphere with everyone,” said the medium, 28 years old.

After the friendly on June 8, a 3-0 victory for France against Bulgaria, Giroud He clarified to a question from a journalist that he had remained discreet for much of the meeting because “he had not received the passes despite his unchecking.”

The Chelsea forward did not mention at any time Mbappe, but the PSG striker took for granted and showed his anger, as reported this Thursday by L’Équipe.

“There is nothing. In any case, in front of me, nothing. Perhaps there has been a bad transmission of the information. All the French know Kylian, all his qualities, he does extraordinary things for his age. I have not seen anything, I have not noticed anything. I do not feel tensions, what there are are smiles, music and massages, “he closed.

One year after his contract at Manchester United expires, Pogba was questioned about a possible interest from PSG to sign him.

“I have one year left on my contract, everyone knows it. I have not yet had a concrete proposal (to renew). We finished the season, we had the Europa League final (lost to Villarreal) and then the holidays. talked to the coachOle Gunnar Solskjaer) “, he said.

The midfielder assured that his future now is the European Championship, which begins for France in five days against Germany. “Australia is not our turn (their first rival in the 2018 World Cup), we started strong and we are going to prepare that game that is one of the fat ones,” he assumed.

The player clarified that the fact of leaving as one of the clear favorites will not “go to their heads” and certified that they face the tournament with “a good mentality”.

He also thought about the difference of having a lead with Giroud or with Karim Benzema. “They are certainly two different styles, with different qualities out of the ordinary.”

He indicated that with Giroud can be played based on his ability to hold the ball and his good passing game, while with Benzema there is more treatment of the ball and depth.