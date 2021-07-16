Pogacar’s tremendous record in Luz Ardiden

07/15/2021 at 7:46 PM CEST

Tadej Pogacar has not only sentenced the Tour 2021 with his second consecutive stage win on the Luz Ardiden ramps, but the Slovenian rider he has completed the ascent to the Pyrenean peak with an almost superhuman record.And it is that the Emirates cyclist reached the goal with a time of 35 minutes and 45 seconds from the base of the port. A new record. The previous record was in the hands of the Basque Escalor Roberto Laiseka, with 37 minutes and 22 seconds on the rise of the 2001 edition.

Franck Schleck from Luxembourg signed 37.28 in 2011, and in that same edition of the Grande Boucle Samu Sánchez promoted Luz Ardiden at 37.37.

The same timing was recorded in the 1994 edition by no less than Miguel Indurain, Poulnikov and Leblanc, who arrived in a tight sprint for second place, as the stage was taken by Richard Virenque but climbing more calmly as he escaped at the foot of the port.

Lance Armstrong had a better time in 2003, but like all his records in the French round, they have been erased from the map.

Now Tadej Pogacar is not satisfied with winning stages, but has climbed up to four times to the podium at the top of the Pyrenees in a new show of genius.