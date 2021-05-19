Pogacar’s plan before the Tour de France

05/19/2021 at 10:59 AM CEST

EFE

Slovenian Tadej pogacar (UAE Emirates), winner of the 2020 Tour de France, will carry out a concentration in height in Sestriere before returning to Slovenia to participate in the national championships and attend the Tour de France, which will start on June 26 in the town of Brest .

PogacarThe 22-year-old will go to Sestriere with his teammates from UAE Team Emirates who will support him on the Tour, but first he does not want to lose his commitment to the national championship.

“I am very excited to be back in racing. I have been very busy since my last race in Liège, but I feel good and ready to aim for my next goals.” has pointed out.Poagacar in 2020 he was proclaimed champion of Slovenia time trial for the second time in a row, but in the road test he was surpassed by his great rival, Primoz Roglic, double winner of the Tour of Spain.