Pogacar’s latest episode of cannibalism?

07/17/2021 at 1:58 AM CEST

betfair

FEES TO THE WINNER OF THE TWENTIETH STAGE OF THE 2021 TOUR OF FRANCE

Saturday, July 17

The Tour de France experiences a decisive final day with the 30.8-kilometer time trial between Libourne and Saint-Emilion. The gala round is waiting to know if Tadej Pogacar, the virtual winner of the general of the event, will take the day off or will fight for his fourth stage win in this edition after winning in the last two Pyrenean stages, in addition to the time trial of the first week. The Slovenian, a competitive animal, is not the favorite to win and that is news after having won the last two times held on the Tour.

Pogacar, at a fee [3.60], has seen how Wout van Aert – who is looking for his second stage win – trades at a better [3.10]. The same goes for the Swiss wheeler Stephan Kung, who is presented to us as an option to [3.25]. Both the first and the second have been able to reserve energy for this day and surely that their performance as a specialist in the fight against the clock can give them a competitive advantage against a yellow jersey that dreams of emulating Vincenzo Nibali, the last winner who achieved four Tour victories back in 2014.

The time trial is presented with a completely flat layout, although always slightly biting upwards. It starts at an altitude of 6 meters above sea level and ends at 72 meters without finding any mountainous level along the way. The only thing that can hypothetically worry the runners is if there is wind in the time of the chrono, because it is a quite influential factor in determining performance.

We are surprised that in the shortlist of candidates for victory there are not a couple of horses that have had a great performance like Stefan Bissenger and Kasper Asgreen. The Swiss, to installment [6.50], is a beastly rider who won the Paris-Nice chrono on a track very similar to this one, while the Danish is presented at a quota [7.50] after having won the time trial championship of his country and the chrono of the Tour of the Algarve. Both options are recommended for those who want to get a good pinch.

We are also struck by a quota that involves an entire Tour de France champion like Geraint Thomas. The Welshman has been reserving in recent days, falling off the hook earlier than expected and winning this time trial may be a compelling reason. Your fee to [51.00] It may seem like a risky bet, but it is no less thinking that if the almighty team Ineos does not succeed, they will leave this Tour empty. The ball is in the court of the captain of the formation that dominated cycling in the last decade.