Pogacar takes the Tour away from sleep

07/12/2021 at 8:22 PM CEST

Tadej Pogacar says he has not had a good sleep for several days and his arms and legs are sunburned. But, without a doubt, on Sunday night he must have seen the bad weather with a good face when, like the rest of the runners confined in their hotel rooms, he was alerted by the tremendous tornado that hit Andorra in a few minutes. The umbrellas of the terraces where half Tour dined flew away and the branches of the trees fell to the ground, eaten by the wind.

And it is that the summer in the Tour has lasted just enough for Pogacar to have to put sun protection on his extremities and no time to verify that high temperatures distort your body. As if the month of July had passed by, bad weather and rain were announced again for the three consecutive appointments in the Pyrenees with the two arrivals aloft in the Portet and in Luz Ardiden. In fact, there was no finish considered as the final slope from the Brittany Wall (in the second stage) since the summit in Tignes was one kilometer from the finish and the rest of the mountain stages ended on the plain.

“I’m tired and I haven’t been sleeping well for a few days, but things are going well for me & rdquor;. And what rider is not tired when there are only six stages left to finish the Tour? Pogacar, possibly, is the least exhausted of all to the point that with five minutes of income in the general classification it is presumed to be a practically impossible challenge to snatch the yellow jersey from him.

Such is their dominance that the most powerful team on this Tour, which is not the Emirates of Pogacar but the Ineos of Richard Carapaz, now only watches the podium in Paris. “Pogacar is wasting no time and is doing very well, so our goal is to take Carapaz to the podium. When the leader is the strongest in the race, you are five minutes ahead of you so it is best to look for the podium & rdquor ;. This is how clearly Richie Porte, third in the 2020 Tour, summed it up yesterday, and who took advantage of the Andorran rest day to make his team’s intentions clear.

However, Ineos is not the only team looking towards a podium on the Champs-Élysées where only three riders can fit. That is the challenge of Jonas Vingegaard’s Jumbo (whose name should be pronounced as ‘Vingego’), although without giving up stage victories with other riders, or squads totally focused on this purpose such as Rigo Urán’s EF, who on Sunday for He tried a demarraje for the first time, and even Movistar with Enric Mas. “It is only a minute and a half away, so with two stages of great difficulty we must try to get him to the podium & rdquor ;, stressed Alejandro Valverde.

The Murcian cyclist will arrive in Paris, although it may not be the most indicated in his next plan, which is none other than leading the Spanish team in the Tokyo Games. But you know, the ‘Bala’ where you feel most comfortable, when you are in full shape, as it seems to happen now, is competing and not training. And this decision by Valverde benefits Mas extraordinarily, although he knows that to reach the Paris box, many runners must fail, perhaps too many, and he be in a much more powerful form than he has exhibited so far.

For all these reasons and even if you don’t sleep as you would like, Pogacar is the one who can lie down more calmly in bed of all the Tour riders.