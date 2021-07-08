Pogacar suffers in the Battle of Ventoux

07/07/2021 at 7:33 PM CEST

Nobody slows down on a descent. Miguel Induráin did not do it in the descent of the Tourmalet in 1993 when Tony Rominger escaped him and Tadej Pogacar does not, hunting and capturing Jonas Vingegaard, a Dane who has taken over from Primoz Roglic in the Jumbo. They all jump in like they’re crazy, like they don’t care to live. The Ventoux becomes a cruel mountain to climb and wild to descend.

Some exceed 100 kilometers per hour. With the disc brakes they feel safer, although when Induráin is asked how well they would have done 28 years ago, he replied that he would not have cared because he barely braked going down. Pogacar, however, hurries through the curves and uses the brake levers to slow down as little as possible because in the last kilometer of the second climb to the Ventoux the Dane has escaped. «He was going very strong and I couldn’t follow him. It was a very hot day, but I saved the situation», Confesses the yellow jersey relieved at the Malaucène goal, at the foot of the Giant of Provence, which almost buried Enric Mas when the Mallorcan gave up two kilometers from the top, to deliver more than a minute and increase the height of the steps leading to the podium in Paris.

The leader is human

Pogacar is human, as Induráin was when he gave in to an unleashed Latvian named Piotr Ugrumov on the 1993 Giro climb to Oropa, which he won. Pogacar gives up on Vingegaard and crosses the Ventoux banner 38 seconds after the Danish runner to launch himself for him on a descent which he performs at breakneck speed and almost always at the wheel of Rigo Urán, who for once – never does it going up – takes the reins of the race. But the young Slovenian cyclist sets off a certain alarm because he shows what he is not hiding and what everyone already knows. The heat does not go with him. He prefers the autumn of Brittany to start the Tour and the winter of the Alps to turn it upside down.

The Tour sweats, the assistants take out the stockings they have bought in shopping center stores. Leg socks that cut and tie to place ice inside that then slowly melts onto runners’ backs or necks. Summer has come without warning. Only the cicadas that sing in Provence as they do not in any other place announce the change of temperature, abrupt, like this Tour that dominates Pogacar in an overwhelming way, even if the tickle is sought, even if it arrives with the yellow sweater wet from the effort and more heat is expected in the Pyrenees, starting on Sunday.

He is not upset by Vingegaard, only two years older than him and who already presented the credentials of a good runner when in April itzulia finished in second position and because Roglic, victor and partner, stopped him so that he was by his side. And almost at the finish line Pogacar captures him so that the Dane does not add a second of glory.Incredible the tactics of Ineos. Were you looking for a Richard Carapaz attack that never came? Were they working as gregarious for Pogacar and doing the work that the Emirates can hardly do for them? They spent the entire stage pulling so that the offensive of the Ecuadorian runner never occurred and all they did was cut off Mas’s digestion, which was probably not the goal.

The good sense of the Jumbo

The more sensible Jumbo tried the double prize: lto stage victory with a spectacular Wout van Aert, a wonderful rider, and tighten the nuts on Pogacar with the cyclist that they have presented to the Tour society. And he almost won the double prize, because the Belgian champion took the stage but Vingegaard’s offense crossed out lucky ticket numbers but he didn’t even sing a line.

Van Aert is the closest thing to Mathieu van der Poel (or one could almost say that Poulidor’s grandson is the closest thing to the Belgian cyclist, he rides so much) because he is a moonlighting racer: he stands out in the mud of the cyclo-cross where he has been champion of the world, fly in the time trials (he is the current runner-up in the world), sprint as the best of sprinters and win classics such as the Milan-San Remo, the Strade Bianche or the Amstel Gold Race. And even when he wants to, like yesterday at the Ventoux, he presents himself as a perfect and sensational climber.