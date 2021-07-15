Pogacar places a yellow carpet in the Tour

07/14/2021 at 7:52 PM CEST

He arrived and threw himself on the steep asphalt of the top of the Portet, the one he had conquered dressed in yellow. Up there, yes, where it is always cold, where the Pyrenean wind blows that cuts your face and breath. Tadej Pogacar didn’t show up alone as great heroes have done since the time of Fausto Coppi and Louison Bobet. But what difference did it make? the 22-year-old Slovenian phenomenon laid a yellow carpet on the asphalt of the Tour to circulate like a cycling star to the Champs Elysees in Paris.

Bernard Hinault they also came alone, like Merckx, while Miguel IndurainThe most generous champion of all time, he let others win; he only wanted the biggest piece of the pie and allowed rivals to become little gluttons for his health. Santé, as the French say.

Pogacar today became much more a leader, much more intractable, much more mature, although he is only 22 years old, when he won his first stage of the Tour dressed in yellow and also in white, as the best young man, although the second overall, the second strongest, Jonas Vingegaard, had borrowed the garment. And do not trust the Dutch Wout Poels, leader of the mountain, because Pogacar has put him to 11 points and with the Tourmalet and Luz Ardiden, today in sight, perhaps even, almost by accident, he will put on the polka dot jersey as the best climber of the race.

But it is that Pogacar is the best in everything, as a time trialist and even as a strategist. “I told Vingegaard that I didn’t trust Carapaz.” Vingegaard and Carapaz were the only ones who responded to the two brutal demarrajes with which Pogacar destroyed the stage 8 kilometers from the top of the Portet. Two inhumane accelerations that cut off the rest of the cyclists who were still resisting the push of an Emirates that protected Pogacar magnificently. “Other days we couldn’t control the leaks, but this time we wanted to fight for the stage victory. My teammates were magnificent. I wanted to make time but in the end, seeing that I wouldn’t get it, I concentrated on winning the stage and doing it dressed in yellow is amazing. ”

Pogacar was happy. Everyone at the Portet was radiant watching his exhibition, because this runner must be loved, protected and enjoyed cycling regardless of looking at the place where he was born. Pogacar is the cyclist who has already begun to mark an era.

Eight kilometers did in the company of Vingegaard and Carapaz. Pogacar asked for relief, because he is not stupid, he would only miss. He knew that if only he was worn out at the end, no matter how tight the yellow sweater is, he would end up melted. Only the Danish runner, when Pogacar gestured for him to pass, obeyed him. Carapaz was on his own, knowing his touch of speed at the finish line.

And that Pogacar knew. That is why he was not surprised that the Ecuadorian runner from Ineos attacked him 1,200 meters from the finish line. Leave it lying? That was impossible. Pogacar, intelligent, changed roles and imitated what Carapaz had done until then: he placed himself at his wheel, looked for if Vingegaard connected, as it happened, and in the end, when he accelerated pedaling again, as hard or more than he had done 8 kilometers before, then yes, then Pogacar was left alone to enjoy a few seconds of your first yellow victory.

He has four stages left: tomorrow, the important farewell to the Pyrenees, a day of some relaxation, if the wind does not bother, on the way to Bordeaux, and the final time trial on Saturday, where he points as the main favorite to victory, before the triumphal walk through the main avenue of Paris.

If Pogacar looks at the general, if everyone looks at it, it scares the differences it has. The second is more than five minutes away, the fifth more than seven, the tenth to more than 12 and the 18 classified, the Colombian Sergio Higuita, one hour. And he so cool.