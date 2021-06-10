Pogacar, new leader in Slovenia after winning the second stage

06/10/2021 at 6:04 PM CEST

Slovenian Tadej pogacar (UAE-Emirates) is the new leader of the general classification in the Tour of Slovenia after winning ahead of his compatriot Matej mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious) and the Italian Diego Ulissi (UAE-Emirates) on the second stage, of 147 kilometers between Zalec and Celje.

The 22-year-old Slovenian, winner this year of the Liege-Bastogne-Liège, added his seventh victory of the season after signing a last stellar climb that allowed him to cross the finish line as a solo leader, with a 1:22 minute advantage over his compatriot Mohoric, leader of the chasing team.

Third was Ulissi, who also finished 1:22 behind his teammate, on a round day for the Emirates as a whole.

With this triumph, Pogacar is placed leader of the general with 1:24 minutes of difference with respect to Mohoric already 1:28 of Ulissi. The Slovenian star, after a break of a month and a half, returned home to face the last preparation test before the Tour de France, where he will try to keep the yellow jersey.

The Spanish Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural- Seguros RGA), finished ninth, 1:25 behind the head, and is already sixth overall, while his compatriot, Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural- Seguros RGA), second on the opening day, fell to 78th place, at 4:29 pm.