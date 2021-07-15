“Pogacar is superior, sometimes he plays with rivals”

07/14/2021 at 7:16 PM CEST

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), seventh ranked at the top of the Portet, tried to attack to open a gap and have an advantage when he jumped Pogacar for the victory and to be able to join the Slovenian, but admitted that the leader “is superior”, to the point that “sometimes it seems that it plays with the rivals”.

From his tenth place at 12.53 from Pogacar, the Gernikarra cyclist considers that the fight for the general classification has no debate, what remains to be discussed are the places on the podium. “The general is determined, that was clear to me from the first week. Pogacar is superior, he controls everything and it seems that sometimes he is playing with rivals. In the general there is little to do, but for the podium there is equality, “he said.

Pello Bibao was the best Spaniard on the stage and at times he was in the leading group, but the harshness of the port forced him to ride with his group. “I had legs and tried to attack before the final attacks came. I went ahead to have some advantage when Pogacar attacked, but I had to place myself in my group and I was able to reach the finish line quite well “explained

The climb to the Portet wreaked havoc among the men of the general, leaving some almost excluded from the podium, such as the Spanish Enric Mas, who is now 4.05 minutes from the third square.

“The climb to the Portet has been very hard and decisive, especially the last 5 kms have been eternal, you could already feel the height, it was difficult to breathe. Already before the group was broken in the middle, the UAE marched in jerks, on the ramps they pulled hard and then reduced.

The Bahrain leader warned of the significance that this Thursday’s stage could have, the “Tourmalet day”. “We must not forget about tomorrow’s stage. With this effort we will see runners in difficulties, and I hope to save the stage well. Passing the Tourmalet will be the key. There will be interests in hardening the stage and taking people off the podium, since that fight is still very open. “