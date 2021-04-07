Pogacar cuts seconds to his ‘shadow’ Roglic

04/07/2021 at 6:19 PM CEST

Jonathan Moreno

The Slovenian pulse wrote a new chapter for the use and enjoyment of the fan on the third day of Itzulia. The combative Balkan character flourished on the final climb to Ermualde. Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic engaged in a pulse of attacks and counterattacks, settled on the same goal line. The current Tour champion cut four more seconds from his compatriot thanks to the bonuses. Both entered the tubular finish with tubular, showing that they are the most powerful riders on the Basque asphalt. It will depend on them and the hazardous road to go out in yellow next Saturday in Arrate.

The first section of the stage formed a ‘group’ in which the presence of Roger Adrià stood out, the only Catalan rider present on the return to Euskadi. The squad and the good understanding of the teams never gave hope to the seven escapees, with never dangerous rents.

Final fireworks

The road book had not been demanding, if that adjective can be considered to qualify Itzulia. Again several saw teeth in a day predestined to be decided in the last 20 kilometers, with two chained passes.

Astana and Israel broke the breakaway, with Lezkano as the last survivor, on the first slope of Malkuartu. The festival, as it happened on the way to Sestao, arrived on the descent. Astana hardened the rhythm, with Omar Fraile again in the ‘fregao’ and the peloton broke in the last step by Laudio. Michael Woods and Wilco Kelderman -yes, he was again- went to the ground and Carapaz and Higuita were at the head of the race. But the gas was short-lived, especially when Pogacar rolled up his jersey. One, two, three and even four attacks from the Balkan weighing the forces of Roglic, who stuck to his wheel like a bubble gum. It was not until the last meters, when he managed to win the position and scratch him four seconds in the goal to get closer in the general classification.