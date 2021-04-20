Pogacar arrives “in shape” to the week of the Flecha Walloon and Liège Basto

04/20/2021 at 1:46 PM CEST

EFE

Slovenian Tadej pogacar (UAE Emirates) assures that he arrives “with good feelings and in good shape” to the week of the Ardennes classics, that of this Wednesday with the Walloon Arrow and that of next Sunday, the “dean” Liege Bastoña Liège.

After the absolute victories in the UAE Emirates and Tirreno Adriatico Tour and third place in the Itzulia, the winner of the 2020 Tour de France arrives with aspirations within a team that will also play the trick of the conqueror of the Huy Wall last season, the Swiss Marc hirschi.

“I come to these races feeling good. From the Basque Country I have trained perfectly and I am happy with my form.

This year we also have options with Marc hirschi, which we all know can be really good at these races, “commented the Slovenian pearl.

The Emirati formation will have few variations between the Arrow and the Liege, and the Spanish David de la Cruz It will be one of the novelties for Sunday’s appointment.

“It is an advantage that Hirschi and I run together, but we also have other really strong and experienced teammates in our lineup, so we’ll all play our cards together. ”