Pogacar and the warmth of the parents

07/11/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

He is 22 years old and although he looks almighty dressed in yellow and with a tied Tour, with six stages remaining, although with a good dose of Pyrenean toughness Tadej Pogacar needs support. And today he climbed the first mountains of the Pyrenees, between the Envalira wind and the Beixalís walls, knowing that his parents were in Andorra. That was the heat he needed, and no other, this Slovenian runner who is already marking an era in this sport.

The most important heat of Pogacar was knowing that his parents had traveled to the Tour, who will rest today, to support him and to make him feel supported. And that in the race, despite the efforts of his Emirates teammates, at the key moments of the main stages, the yellow jersey already knows that it must maneuver alone, move to the head of the group of favorites, just as it did during the ascent to Beixalís, to monitor the situation and even to find the most suitable place in the descent so as not to be scared and also take advantage of the work of his rivals in the general who he has well controlled.

The Emirates (Matxín, its director had already warned it) is neither the Jumbo that closed the Tour last year thinking of a victory for Primoz Roglic that did not arrive, nor the powerful Ineos (formerly Sky) who controlled all the cracks in the French round in the service of Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and the absent Egan Bernal. They run in another direction, on a day-to-day basis and know that they are not bothered by leaks, that the triumph of stages is for others, that several squads work in looking for them or in trying to cancel them.

And above all Emirates knows that cyclists like Rigo Urán (second), Jonas Vingegaard (third), Richard Carapaz (fourth) and even Enric Mas (eighth) are often allies, because they will take control of the race without gregarious and because nobody wants to give up the position they have won. They all want to apply the theory that the enemy, no water. It is the great luck of a Pogacar who, since Envalira’s descent, had already been without companions by his side and worried that Ineos would not organize an unwanted dance for him in Andorran lands. And although he claims that the heat is not his main inspiration, the young Slovenian rider once again passed another stage with note on the road that takes him to the final victory in Paris.