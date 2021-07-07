Pogacar and the heat

07/06/2021 at 7:29 PM CEST

There is a doubt, as if it were an unanswered question that stretches between the corridors of the Tour. Hold Tadej pogacar the heat? Neither last year, when the French round was run in September, nor for now, the high temperatures have put the peloton in check. What’s more, it seems that summer does not exist in France, at least when the squad gets underway.

On Monday, through the valleys surrounding Tignes, the sun shone and people began to walk in sleeves and shorts, the terraces were filled with dozens of happy people due to temperatures consistent with the month of July, and everyone was waiting for the arrival of the cyclists encouraged by the good weather.

However, the day dawned cloudy and with the clouds threatening so much rain, that a couple of hours before the cyclists arrived in the area near the race, the universal flood fell for a few moments. And then again. As if that were not enough, the weather report warns that today there is a possibility of rain in Ventoux, which also means that the climb to the ‘Giant of Provence’ will be faced without the heat wreaking havoc on the peloton. Twice today a summit is climbed that has made history on the Tour with deeds to remember, the bitter episode of the death of Tom simpson (1967) and the 2016 image with Chris Froome running without a bike after falling because of a motorcycle.

And all this benefits, above all, a boy raised in Slovenia and used to training without the harsh weather, especially in summer, which plagues other parts of Europe.

To seek doubts and with the slogan that when a great Tour champion is in shape, it does not matter if hail falls, that the snow surprises in the highest peaks, or that it is hot as hell, Pogacar He appears to be a runner who moves best in cool, mild weather and because of his age, just 22 years old, performance in stormy heat could, only could, generate some uncertainty.

Because, certainly, this Tour is a strange and different result from other races previously. The weather in Brittany was autumnal and in the Alps so typical of winter that it only remained to decorate the meadows of Tignes with snow to give even more the feeling that the race was arriving at a ski resort, one of the most famous in France.

Heat what is said heat only did on the rest day on Monday, when the runners barely pedaled and spent most of the day resting in the hotels. And also in Tignes, with much milder temperatures than in the valley. Starting tomorrow, the Tour will seek the route to the south, towards Andorra and the Pyrenees, through Nîmes and Carcassonne, places where in other Grande Boucle there has been an environment of heat waves and flies.