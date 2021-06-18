Poetry at the service of life in the 21st century

Battiato.it ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/k4avWWSb_sqqQZ7S4KtkLg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTc5MS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/4rVCFvCMw_k5nsbMzVnh7w–~B/aD0xMTg3O3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/1459ac92a69e1e0b9c9ea8fab0c22a9f” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/k4avWWSb_sqqQZ7S4KtkLg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTc5MS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/4rVCFvCMw_k5nsbMzVnh7w–~B/aD0xMTg3O3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/1459ac92a69e1e0b9c9ea8fab0c22a9f”/>Table titled Dervishes, by Franco Battiato, who signed his painting as Süphan Barzani. Battiato.it

We live in a special moment for poetry. With great creators (and, above all, great creators) and with very competent readers (also, mostly, female readers). The feminine accent (also present in that “anima” archetype that according to Jung must be in the masculine, to avoid its excessiveness) will be one of the great impulses for the new poetry that is beginning to be outlined.

Beyond names and specific texts, we want to reflect on the importance (also therapeutic) of poetry in the 21st century, at a crossroads in which we need the word more than ever. A word that tends towards horizons of truth, goodness and beauty. May it resonate and transform us.

Keys: nature, origins and evolution

Poiesis (ποίησις, pronounced “poíesis”) means in Greek “creation” or “production”, initially with a general sense (“to produce something that did not exist before”). Over time it was applied specifically to aesthetic verbal creation (“poetry” in the strict sense), especially in verse, but also in prose, as evidenced by Emilio Lledó in his book The concept “Poíesis” in Greek philosophy.

This is how Juan Ramón Jiménez understood it, who considered poetic creation as the highest exponent of the human, and who set the motto “Love and poetry every day”. Far from being an excessively exquisite expression (or “corny”), the Juanramonian imperative places the horizon of the meaning of life, precisely, in creativity and in loving projection.

Now we would say, following the social philosopher Hartmut Rosa that, in effect, they are the two most powerful ways of resonance, of a meaningful relationship with the world, that allows us to live with motivation, with intensity, with openness in our relationships, which make a transforming appropriation of that experience that “touches” us and “tells” us something.

Poets are dangerous

Poetry, as a human and cultural product that it is, has been changing with the times, although it will not be possible to find any human group at any time that does not have its own poetic tradition, initially oral and – since the discovery of writing – written . To the annoyance of Plato, who had a peculiar and equivocal relationship with poetry: the most “poetic” of philosophers believed that, after receiving and anointing them, poets should be expelled from the ideal Republic.

Poets are indeed dangerous: they try to say with words what cannot be said with words. And with it they provoke thoughts and feelings that it is not possible to experience outside the poetic experience (that re-creation that requires an active and comprehensive reading).

Exploring the limits

Poetry has undergone, within the framework of the Euro-Western project of Modernity, very profound transformations that have taken it to its own limits of meaning and at the same time have hybridized it with other artistic expressions (plastic, musical, etc.). The historical avant-gardes and their various movements mark that “deconstructive” moment of the poetic that reaches its climax in surrealism.

Although Theodor Adorno said that “writing poetry after Auschwitz is an act of barbarism”, the human need for poetic creativity has meant that, after the barbarity of Nazism, more poetry has been written than in the entire previous history of humanity. Perhaps for this reason, in a time as critical as these initial decades of the 21st century, we feel more need than ever for poetic experience.

Poetry in the 21st century

Poetry has crossed the threshold of the third millennium healthier than ever. Although it remains a minority experience, there are today more poets and more readers (especially readers) of poetry than at any other time of poetic plenitude (as in the Golden Age or the Silver Age of the first third 20th century). Even the pandemic has confirmed and strengthened this trend (see here): “In recent years, as unquestionable trends the illustrated book or book album, and also comics and poetry have been consolidated” (expand here).

One of the singularities of the poetic creation of the present is that we can find together all the aesthetic possibilities of previous centuries: there are new classicisms and neo-baroque poetry (conceptist or cultist), symbolic and mystical poetry and dirty realism, hermeticism and compromised poetry, if Well, the dominant moment is still marked by the so-called “poetry of experience”, already much more open and less “patrimonialized”.

M. Ema Llorente marks as the main current currents “the tendency towards the fantastic, the progressive decrease and reduction –both physical and psychological– of the poetic self, and a tendency towards reflection and the manifestation of existential concerns, which leads to a certain agonism ”.

Curiously, we could also indicate the opposite options: a new realism that almost excludes imagination and fantasy, an irruption – sometimes excessive – of the poetic self in the texts and a trivial expression of existence, oblivious to the dynamic and agonizing dimension of life .

A discourse of the rational and the emotional

Although our time is one of polarizations and antagonisms, a complex and open look at the current dynamics of poetic creation must be inclusive of non-exclusive options (taking care of the level of expression and content, for example; the implication of what is rational and emotional). He must even take advantage of that battlefield that is always the word to harmonize opposites or to seek the exclusive third. I myself have come to reformulate the Hamletian doubt as “To be and not to be: that is the question.”

This is the great question of the poetic creation of the XXI century: not to continue pouring new wine into old wineskins; promote new ways of thinking, new ways of feeling and acting for a new human horizon, for a new planetary civilization, for an inevitable process of transhumanization.

We will have for this all the heritage of the past, with all the imagination and fantasy of the present, with the utopian attraction of the future. You have to be an excellent reader to aspire to be a worthy poet. And be open to all possibilities, including the many that this new third digital and networked environment allows for poetic creation, with its new multimodal discourses. Poetry of convergence of word, visual image, music and action (performance).

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Manuel Ángel Vázquez Medel does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.