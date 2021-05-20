Poet and academic Francisco Brines, last Cervantes award winner, dies

The Valencian poet and academic Francisco Brines He has died in the Gandía Hospital where he was admitted after having been operated on for a hernia.

It was announced this Thursday by the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, through his Twitter account. “His family and those closest to him have given him a paper and a pen in his last moments. And Paco has written only two words: ‘I love you.’ A great person is leaving. An eternal memory remains. Rest in Peace, Paco. We love you, “he wrote on the social network.

"I love you". pic.twitter.com/l5kH9OdaCY – Ximo Puig (@ximopuig) May 20, 2021

Brines had received the Cervantes Award this year, which the kings had delivered to him at his home in Oliva (Valencia).