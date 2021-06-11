Podoroska’s dream at Roland Garros is over

Nadia Podoroska takes another great memory from Paris as she reached the semi-finals of Roland Garros again, but this time in the doubles. Her partner throughout the Grand Slam was Irina Begu, a 30-year-old Romanian player. They came to be among the four best couples in the contest, having only given up two sets. However, the dream for this pair ended as they lost 6-3 and 6-4 to the Polish Iga Świątek, number nine in the ATP singles rankings, and the North American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Match statistics



Although it was an even match, the key happened because the Polish and the North American had a 76% effectiveness in the first serves and won 66% of the points. In addition, they achieved 71% in the second serves while Podoroska and her partner achieved 68% in the first serve, winning 60% of the points and 53% in the seconds and, in addition, another fundamental factor was that the A duo made up of Rosario and Begu could only go bankrupt in one of their seven opportunities.

Swiatek and Matter-Sands celebrating the triumph. Photo: @rolandgarros

The experience was fundamental



On the other hand, The experience of Bethanie Mattek-Sands, a player who has 27 titles in this specialty, including five Grand Slam, was vital for this kind of matches and was accompanied by a player who is now part of the Top Ten. Unfortunately, the desire to see Nadia in a Grand Slam final remained, since the last time an Argentine tennis player had reached this stage was Gisela Dulko in 2011, when she was able to win the Australian Open together with the Italian Flavia Pennetta.

Świątek and Mattek-Sands will play for the title this Saturday against one of the best couples in the world of women’s tennis, the Czechs Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková, that they only lost a single set in the entire tournament.

