Podoroska, to Roland Garros semis in doubles

While Nadia Podoroska said a quick goodbye to Roland Garros in singles this year, the doubles story is another. This Tuesday morning, together with the Romanian Irina Begu, they beat the Croatian Petra Martic and the American Shelby Rogers in three sets (6-3, 4-6 and 6-2) in the quarterfinals. And they got into the four best couples of the tournament.

Podoroska and Begu are in the semi-finals at Roland Garros. Photo: @nadiapodoroska.

WHO DO PODOROSKA AND BEGU FACE IN THE SEMIFINAL?

The Argentine and the Romanian will play on Friday against the Polish Iga Swiatek (defending champion of the RG in singles) and the American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. In turn, Swiatek was, precisely, Nadia’s executioner at last year’s French Open (he eliminated her in the semifinals). These two semis are Podoroska’s best performances so far at Grand Slams.

In the other semis match, Czechs Siniakova and Krejcikova will face the winners of the clash Bernarda Pera and Linette vs. Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina.

Throughout the contest, Podoroska and Begu also left out Burel and Paquet, Ponchet and Cascino (two pairs of French women) and Aoyama and Shibahara (Japanese). For her part, the Rosario was fully devoted to the doubles because she was eliminated in the first round in singles, at the hands of the Swiss Belinda Bencic (0-6 and 3-6).

La Peque, in training prior to the quarterfinal match. Photo: @nadiapodoroska.

At the moment, Podoroska is 42nd in the WTA rankings. While his partner is number 74 in the world.

