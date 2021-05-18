Podoroska stomped and is in the quarterfinals

Nadia Podoroska (42nd) continues to gain pace and matches ahead of Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season that will begin on May 30. This time The Rosario won in the round of 16 of the WTA 250 in Belgrade (Serbia) against the French Océane Dodin (114 °) by 6-2, 6-3, to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA tournament for the second time this season.

Rosario had a great game in the Serbian brick dust. During the first set his best side was seen, in the same He had no break points against and managed to keep his opponent’s serve in three situations out of five generated. Later, in the second set the European lifted her performance although Nadia remained firm, to the point of saving seven break chances created by his rival. Finally, he finished the match in the third match point he had after an unforced error by his rival.

Podoroska reached the quarterfinals of a WTA tournament for the second time this season. (photo: AP).

Now, Podoroska waits for the winner of the match that the Croatian will play Ana Konjuh (188 °) against the Kazakh Yuliya Putinsteva (35 °).

