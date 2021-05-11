Podoroska plays again

After 47 days Without playing on the WTA circuit, Nadia Podoroska (44th) returns to the ring. This Tuesday at 5 (ESPN 2) will go against the German Laura Siegemund (55th) for the first round of the Rome Masters.

Podoroska, Argentina’s best racket, failed to lead the team to victory in the ITF Billie Jean Cup in April. (@BJKCup_es)

Although Rosario played the Billie Jean Cup with the Argentine team, in which she lost against Kazakhs Yulia Putinsteva (30th) and Elena Rybakina (23rd), in WTA tournaments, such as the M1000 that will play this week, she did not it was more than a month ago. The thing is The last time he performed in singles was on March 25, in the second round of the Miami Masters, which she lost against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (33rd).

Ready to go back! 💪🏼

In Rome, a city that I also always enjoy visiting.

I hope I can do it right! 🧉🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/G3PwOLx89V – Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) May 9, 2021

“Ready to go back! In Rome, a city that I also always enjoy visiting. I hope I can do it right! ” Nadia posted on Twitter, looking forward to her return to brick dust. It will be the first time that the top national racket has faced the 33-year-old German. If he wins, he will have a more than difficult duel: Serena Williams (8th), who passed the first round without playing thanks to being one of the best seeded.

