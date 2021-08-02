Podoroska, on mental health: “Athletes are people who suffer like the rest”

Mental health is an issue that is beginning to worry in the sports field. Unlike other times in which there was great secrecy, currently athletes communicate (almost) everything that happens to them not only to express their feelings, but also to try to help someone who is going through the same situation. In this sense, the cases of Naomi osaka and the American gymnast Simone biles they penetrated deeply and many colleagues came out to support them. Indeed, Nadia podoroska wrote a letter – posted on his account Instagram– in which he left a call for reflection to society.

“To those who love sports, follow us and are aware of our results: please, Before writing something about any athlete in a social network, think that we are people who feel and suffer things like the rest, and that we do our best to do our best because no one but us suffers the consequences of a bad result. Hate messages on social networks cause a lot of damage and have no justification, “he explained.