Podoroska improved its historical ranking

Nadia podoroska rose one place in the WTA rankings and improved its historical ranking, ranking as number 39 of the world after the weekly update.

La Rosario, 24 years old, semi-finalist at Roland Garros 2020, remains the best South American player, very far from his immediate persecutor, the Colombian María Camila Osorio Serrano (94).

Nadia Podoroska achieved her first victory on grass. (AP)

Also, on Sunday, the Argentine tennis player achieved her first victory in an official match on grass: defeated 17-year-old German youth Mara Guth 6-0, 6-3 for the round of 16 at the WTA 250 in Bad Homburg, Germany. Now she will face the Romanian Patricia Maria Tig (61st).

“I’m very happy for my first victory on grass. It was a very good game for me; I did not know my rival, I started well, I was very focused and I did not make many mistakes from the start, “Podoroska said after the win.

The male ranking

In the male branch, Diego schwartzman retained 11th place in the ATP ranking, Federico Delbonis continued in 48th place and the other Argentines in the “top 100” experienced promotions: Guido Pella (59, +3), Federico Coria (89, +14) and Facundo Bagnis (91, +5).

The top ten had no changes this week: 1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia); two) Daniil Medvedev (Russia); 3) Rafael Nadal (Spain); 4) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece); 5) Dominic Thiem (Austria); 6) Alexander Zverev (Germany); 7) Andrey Rublev (Russia); 8) Roger Federer (Switzerland); 9) Matteo Berrettini (Italy) and 10) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain).

