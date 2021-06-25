Podoroska fell in Bad Homburg and is already thinking about Wimbledon

The Argentine tennis player, Nadia podoroska (39th), was eliminated in the WTA quarterfinals in Bad Homburg, Germany, in what was her first experience on grass of the season, after losing to the favorite of the tournament, the Czech Petra Kvitova (12th), 6-3 and 7-6 (12-10). Now, after saying goodbye to the German pageant, se will focus squarely on Wimbledon, where she will debut against Ann Li (70 °).

Nadia Podoroska in the match against Petra Kvitova.

Although Rosario had a good start and was able to break her rival’s serve, the Czech recovered and finally took the set. In the second set, Argentina continued fighting until the end and took the match to a tie-break, where she had a set point in her favor, but Kvitova was forceful to close it and won 12-10.

Wimbledon will start next Monday, June 28 and Podoroska will debut against the American Ann Li, after the draw that took place this Friday. In addition to Nadia, the other Argentines who will participate in the British Grand Slam are: Diego Schwartzman, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Facundo Bagnis, Juan Ignacio Londero, Federico Coria and Marco Trungelliti.

Wimbledon women’s singles draw. Podoroska will face Ann Li.

