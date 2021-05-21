Podoroska, eliminated from Belgrade

Nadia podoroska fell this Friday before Ana Konjuh (188th) in the quarterfinals of the Belgrade WTA 250 and said goodbye to the contest. The Argentine, who had dispatched the French Océane Dodin (114 °) with a 6-2 and 6-3 in the second round, this time could not with the Croatian, who won 6-4 and 6-3, managed to give the hit and qualify for a semifinal after four years.

It took Konjuh an hour and a half to get over the revelation of the WTA, who did not have the best of his presentations, marked by numerous unforced errors and difficulties with the serve, which the 23-year-old did not forgive. In this way, the Croatian advanced to the semifinal, where she will face the Colombian Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (115th), leaving behind one of the tournament’s top favorites.

Best ranking

Despite the loss, Podoroska maintains the highest mark of her career, 42nd in the WTA Rankings., achieved last week after defeating the legendary Serena Williams at the Rome Masters.

How does the calendar follow?

.After the farewell at the Serbia Ladies Open, the 24-year-old tennis player will pack her bags and leave for France. There, first of all, you will participate in the WTA 250 from Strasbourg, where he will seek to accumulate the last hours of filming in brick dust for the big date, the Roland Garros.

The French Grand Slam, the same one that last year served as a catapult for Peke after her epic triumph against Elina Svitolina (5th in the world at that time, today 6th) to advance to the semis, will take place from May 30 to May 12. June. However, in the last hours it was confirmed that the RG will not be able to count on the presence of Simona halep, third best in the Ranking, due to a tear in the calf.

