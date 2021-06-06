Podoroska advances in doubles and goes for the semi

After the fall to Belinda Bencic and the elimination in the first round from Roland Garros, Nadia Podoroska quickly turned the page decided to make history again in the French Grand Slam, but this time in doubles. Thus, Argentina He began his journey with the Romanian Irina Begu and this Sunday they took one more step towards the dream.

After leaving on the way to the Japanese Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama, Fourth favorites, Podoroska and Begu showed their best level against the local duo made up of Chloe Paquet and Clara Burel and they prevailed forcefully in straight sets. It was victory by 6-3 and 6-1, in one hour and 14 minutes of play.

Thus, the Peque and the Romanian tennis player they got into the quarterfinals of the second Grand Slam of the year and they wait for the winners of the cross between Sharon Fichman and Giuliana Olmos against Petra Martic and Shelby Rogers.

“Now to put everything in the doubles with Irina Begu”, Nadia had anticipated after her elimination in singles, and for now the Peque is fulfilling it perfectly because They are already among the eight best couples in the tournament.

