After a sound round of financing of 15 million euros, Podimo had a growth strategy for Europe on the table. First in Copenhagen and then in Germany, the podcast platform made in Europe, lands in Spain from today.

With its short form podcast format, Podimo wants to conquer one of the five countries where the most podcasts are listened to throughout the week. “Due to the potential of the language and the number of content creators, Spain is a very interesting country for us”, explains Javier Celaya from Podimo Spain to Hipertextual.

Your challenge? Get beat with the great icons of the sector. On the one hand, the startup has all kinds of content on its platform in several languages. Also own content to make yourself attractive compared to the competition. For its premiere it will feature the participation of Patry Jordán, a sports influencer who has seen his popularity increase during the months of confinement with exercises to do at home, or the writer Kiko Amat.

You will also have to fight against your own sector and the monetization of it. So far, sponsorships within this segment have struggled to take their first steps and make podcasts profitable. Podimo wants to tackle it by charging a subscription to its users and paying content creators for their podcast tapping; is, what they define as the Netflix of podcasts. Thus, ensuring the permanence of the authors and the survival of the platform beyond advertising.

The podcast, as a category, “has been around for a long time, but in a free format, he explains,” and we arrived at a good time to change it. “The culture of subscription has evolved in Spain over the last 5 years, so for Podimo , it is the perfect moment.

The complicated world of subscriptions

This was long before the so-called “new normal” and it could already be said that it will be part of normalcy. Subscriptions are here to stay and Podimo wants to enter that market segment, but in this case under the podcast model.

Netflix positioned itself as the Trojan horse for subscriptions; then came the rest of all varieties. HBO, Amazon or the most recent Disney Plus in the area of ​​audiovisual content. Cars or even clothing have also been victims of the trend. But, without a doubt, it has been the world of music that has lived a before and after. Spotify or Apple Music, even the Amazon version, are here to stay and are in fact Podimo’s main rivals.

With an added value, which is that of unlimited music, the two technology giants have been working in the world of podcats for some time. Both with third-party content, as well as its own in different languages.

Podimo wants to break in for now with a free version. Later, the payment format for exclusive content will arrive. With a cost in Germany of 4.99 euros, in Spain it is expected to be applied in the coming months with a similar rate. “We do not know if a downward variation will have to be made due to the coronavirus issue and the economic sensitivity to be had with the context,” they add.

In any case, they want all creators to charge for content uploaded to the platform. 50% of the benefits if it is exclusively for Podimo and 20% if it is shared on other platforms. Everything, yes, from the arrival of the paid version. All to make up for the shortcomings of a market that, in Europe, has not yet attracted the attention of advertisers:

“In the United States, this general industry has $ 1 billion in advertising revenue; Europe only $ 43 million. But the Anglo-Saxon world has a language and a single market, something that the rest of Europe does not have and this is noted to make advertising profitable” .

The platform business, as a substitute, is the most viable option for the podcast universe.

A round to conquer them all

In May of this year, the company announced its second round of financing.

€ 15 million for the Copenhagen startup from the 83North fund – also investors from JustEat or SocialPoint. Together with them Eventures and Heartcore renewing their participation in Podimo in an operation that was launched at the worst moments of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it wasn’t the first time the podcast company flirted with private equity. In July 2019, just before its launch in 2019, its founders managed to raise 6 million euros. Nikolaj Koppel, Andreas Sachse, Eva Laegdsgaard and Sverre Dueholm were already entering with a firm fund base in a market that, today, affects 20% of the European population.

With this, the objective of its recently released 15 million euros is to develop the platform and conquer the European market, where Podimo already controls 500,000 users.