Podimo has invested more than one million euros in its podcast catalog

A year ago Podimo landed in Spain with the intention of shaking up the podcast market and increasing the offer present within the premium segment. Your strategy? Put the focus on quality content enhanced through a compensation program unprecedented for content creators.

Now, and when the first anniversary in Spain of the launch of its podcast and audiobook platform, Podimo announces that in these 12 months of operation they have invested more than 1.2 million euros in the creation of original podcasts.

This is a tremendously large figure for a platform with just one year of life in Spain. Along the way, Podimo has racked up some important milestones in the Spanish podcast segment. Among them, the exclusive of podcast of former president Felipe González, one of the most talked about within the political genre.

However, it is not the only one. Podimo also has more than 30 podcast and audiobook production agreements with production companies such as El Terrat, El Cañonazo, Ekos Media, etc, in addition to the collection of the audiobook catalog.

1.2 million euros of investment in this first year of Podimo

The same with its protagonists: Podimo has in its catalog such relevant names as Eva Hache, Alex Fidalgo, Clara Lago, Iker Jiménez, Gemma Nierga, Frank Blanco, Teresa Viejo, Xavi Martínez, Alberto Rey, Patry Jordan, Alma Andreu (La Forte ) and Enric Sánchez, among many others.

These milestones have made Podimo a one of the most important companies in the podcasting sector in Spain and Latin America. Undoubtedly, very important figures at a time when the podcast in Spanish is gaining special traction.

Most of the big names in the technology and audiovisual industry are trying to earn their niche in a highly competitive market, and the everyone wants their piece of the cake within the premium segment. The last to reach subscriptions, Apple, is one of the companies that has been betting the most on the podcast. But it is not the only one.

Amazon, Spotify and various media have also created its own exclusive catalogs focused on finding a differentiated monetization strategy. All in all, it seems that Podimo’s investment in premium and quality content is the most relevant strategy in a segment that is increasingly attracting more and more diverse audiences.

