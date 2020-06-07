We can wants the reconstruction plans to include a reindustrialization strategy, and the line of financial support for the industries to include a special clause to ensure their permanence in the territory for at least four years, as well as an action plan in case this commitment is not fulfilled.

Among them, provide technical and financial support to workers to buy the company if they decide to do so, that the Administration temporarily assume their ownership and, in case the company’s infeasibility is demonstrated, a guarantee by the State to recover two jobs in the region for each job lost.

This is how it appears in the proposition of law registered in Congress, and collected by Europa Press, in which its spokesman for the Economy, Txema Guijarro, and for Industry, Alberto Rodríguez, present their proposal for a strategic plan for reconstruction due to the reindustrialization and modernization of the productive fabric, which they want to negotiate with other forces for the new Industry Law and a new State Pact for Industry.

Veto tax havens

These are not the only conditions that the confederal group proposes to introduce, since with the financial support programs they demand mechanisms that encourage actions towards ecological sustainability, gender equality or exclusion in aid programs for companies with offices in tax havens, both in the payment of taxes and in the distribution of dividends.

Among the evaluation criteria, propose to value women’s decision-making participation in all management structures, a badge for companies in matters of equality that the State grants, having environmental management plans or the presentation of environmental management reports of their activity.

Likewise, They ask for scales that give priority to companies that value job protection in workplaces, such as, for example, establishing threshold thresholds for “atypical recruitment” in the contractual composition of the workforce.

Strategic investments

To carry out this reindustrialization plan, the confederal group proposes to make an investment map priority strategies, which enhance priority and disruptive technologies, such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, advanced materials and advanced manufacturing systems.

It also advocates carrying out the improvement of social infrastructure to favor regional convergence, bet on a ‘green’ reindustrialization, with a positive impact on the environment and pollution, resource and biodiversity management activities, with priority in the areas with the most employment problems.

Finally, the confederal group asks to increase public investment in R & D & I, with incentives for public-private collaboration, as well as the allocation of the Budgets of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism linked to the industrial drive.

All this together with an impact evaluation and cost-benefit analysis strategy to re-evaluate the fulfillment of the operational and strategic objectives of the programs, as well as improving the efficiency and effectiveness of spending.