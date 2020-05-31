The economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 and aggravated by the bad management both health and precautionary in the economic sphere by the Government of Spain is already an inevitable reality, and your costs They become clearer and more palpable every day. With an estimated deficit of close to 120,000 million euros by 2020, the Executive led by Pedro Sánchez and co-captained by Pablo Iglesias Find ways to fill budgetary and fiscal holes that keep opening up before your eyes.

For this, United We, from the Government, has proposed a ‘Wealth Tax’, which amounts to a Wealth Tax with steroids multiplying their distorting effects and their inefficiency, both fiscally and purely economically. The Wealth Tax, or Co Covid Rate ’, does not respect the principle of non-confiscatory nor the horizontal and vertical equity that in a progressive tax system has to characterize at all taxes.

In the first place, we must take away some merit from Iglesias for the mere occurrence. This wealth tax has not come out of the work of art from the economic office of United We Can, but is a cheap and poorly designed replica of the Wealth Tax designed by Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman for the presidential campaign of Elizabeth Warren, that finally will not have any route. Still, look at the differences: Warren proposed a 2% tax annually for assets over $ 50 million and 3% for those over $ 1 billion.

Without defending Warren’s proposal, I want you to watch Iglesias’s adaptation of that proposal. The Wealth Tax proposed by Podemos would be structured as follows: 2% of the total value of wealth from one million euros, 2.5% from 10 million euros, 3% for higher assets to 50 million euros and 3.5% for those over 100 million euros. In all of this, the first 400,000 euros of the habitual residence are exempt.

The basic and fallacious argument put forward by the followers of Unidas Podemos to defend this tax is that “2% or 3% is nothing” and “only the rich will pay”. Let’s see how both arguments are absolutely false. The Wealth Tax proposed by Unidas Podemos is a very strong disincentive to savings and investment, while it is a great incentive to capital flight (even if it occurred between the CCAA) and the erosion of the tax base. Instead of generating wealth, we will end up distributing misery.

Let’s look at the data. According to the statistics of the Tax agency, in Spain in 2017 -last data available on the matter- there were about 60,000 taxpayers with assets of more than 1.5 million euros. Of those 60,000, 53,245 had a net worth of less than six million euros. But that is not the most curious of all this, since the Treasury shows in its database that the taxable income base of said IRP taxpayers registers an average of 134,500 euros. Nobody denies that 134,500 euros is not a very high income, but in Spain, assets are generally made up of illiquid assets (especially housing) and this tax would force Spanish citizens to decapitalize in order to face it, strongly weighing down savings and investment.

Practical case

Let’s take a simple example. Imagine a Spanish citizen with a patrimony of 3,400,000 euros (thus discounting the first 400,000 euros exempt from the habitual residence). He would be obliged to pay 2% of three million euros a year, having an income of 134,500 euros. He would pay 60,000 euros a year in Wealth Tax in nominal terms, all this without taking into account what he should also pay in terms of personal income tax, income tax, etc. All this shows the clear confiscatory nature of the tax proposed by United We Can.

Apart from being Spain the only European country that maintains a Heritage Tax in force, its collection capacity is absolutely ridiculous compared to the distorting effect about the economy that it has. In 2007, with world stock markets at highs and the real estate sector with skyrocketing prices, that is, with inflated assets, the Wealth Tax came to barely raise 2,000 million euros. Podemos, in the midst of the economic crisis, intends to raise 11,000 million euros with this tax. And all this, without taking into account the elasticity of the tax base.

Catalonia It has been one of the Autonomous Communities that has applied the Wealth Tax more harshly. Well, in Catalonia, after the reimplantation of said tax in 2011 (at state level with powers assigned to the CCAA), it was shown that a 1% increase in IP eroded the tax base of said tax by 32.5% in 4 years.

In conclusion, what we need is not to generate a greater negative ‘shock’ on investment, or to cause a sharp drop in revenue in the midst of a major economic crisis. What the Spanish economy needs right now is more liquidity to the business fabric, postponement of certain taxes, and policies that help stop the bleeding of unemployment. In other words, a 180 degree turn in the economic policies of United Podemos.