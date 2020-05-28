The second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, has assured this Thursday that nationalizations “are perfectly possible in the Spanish Constitution” after BNG has hinted at the possibility of nationalizing Alcoa and ERC suggested that it could be a “great solution” for Nissan.

During his second intervention in the Congress reconstruction commission, Iglesias, who has not specifically mentioned the announcement of the closure of the three Nissan plants in Barcelona, ​​has defended that “the nationalizations are neither left nor right” and has considered that, above all, the general interest must always be safeguarded.

In this sense, and in reference to the intervention of the PP in Bankia, he has stated that if what the government is being proposed to do is “socialize losses”, he is not very convinced.

However, Iglesias has asked the parties not to “fall into the trap” that nationalizations are defended by the left because, he said, perhaps “in a not long time” those who were “ardent enemies of nationalizations” will be those who ask the Government to act in this way.

Iglesias has thus responded to the BNG deputy, Néstor Rego, who asked him if he would support that Alcoa was nationalized to maintain jobs in the event that the closure of the San Cibrao plant is confirmed.

ERC spokesman Gabriel Rufián had also made reference in his speech to the 3,000 workers at Nissan’s three Barcelona plants to draw attention to the fact that they have received 170 million public euros in the last decade.

What do they plan to do? What do we plan to do? There is a concept that flies over, that should be recovered, which is to nationalize. It would be a great solution, “defended the Republican spokesman. And Rufián has defended that “There is a concept that flies over, that of nationalizing” lto plant, something that for him it would be “a great solution.”

“To the question of nationalizations, I think I have already answered”, Iglesias told Rufián in his reply, to immediately point out that this pandemic has confirmed in his opinion “the failure of the relocation model”. Iglesias has defended that this model has left the administrations in the management of the COVID-19 in a position of weakness “In the face of speculative markets” that made it difficult to acquire, for example, respirators.

And that can never happen again. If pandemics are a new reality with which an advanced democracy will have to live, it will have to have its own instruments to face it, “said Iglesias.