Podemos has sent an argument to its militants this Monday to come to the rescue of the second vice-president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, for his controversial management in the tragedy of nursing homes during the coronavirus crisis. The text, to which OKDIARIO has had access, comes to maintain that nursing homes were left out of the single command, claiming that the “sole authority” over them was held by the autonomous communities. And this, despite the fact that the Ministry of Health itself, as the sole command, issued enforcement orders to these senior centers – even at the proposal of Churches – and delegated the vice president the coordination of social services, including geriatrics. However, Podemos calls this reality a “hoax”.

Although it is true that the jurisdiction of residences lies with the autonomous governments, this it does not imply that it was “unique” or “exclusive”In other words, the PSOE-Podemos Executive should remain on the sidelines, especially in a state of alarm in which the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, exerted the sole command and the minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, the coordination of social services, where the situation of the residences took on special relevance.

Instead, Podemos points out in its argument that «the decree of the state of alarm did not withdraw the powers of nursing homes from the autonomous communities. In successive ministerial orders that addressed issues related to residences, what was done was to reinforce the only authority that has such powersthat is, to the autonomous communities ».

@PabloIglesias is responsible for everything when it has happened in the nursing homes pic.twitter.com/1HU8AzK5v3 – Tribuno Matritensis (@TMatritensis) June 6, 2020

On March 19, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa —the highest authority during the state of alarm, together with President Pedro Sánchez and the heads of the Interior, Defense and Transport— delegated to the leader of Podemos the command of social services and their coordination in the autonomous communities during the state of alarm. That implied that the social vice president should propose immediate actions throughout the national territory to face the crisis and determine the necessary measures for the correct coordination of these services, according to his own vice presidency in a statement. However, the purple party now ignores these facts in its argument to the bases.

“Very short legs”

According to Podemos, “it is disgusting that PP and Vox employ hoaxes and defamation to attack the government and hide their own responsibilities, and more when it comes to the lives of thousands of people. The lie, in politics, has very short legs, “reads the email sent to the militancy, which focuses on attacking the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and private residences.

“In recent weeks we are witnessing the strategy of lies by the PP and Vox about the tragic situation experienced during the health crisis in nursing homes across the country. Specifically, the second vice president and minister for Social Rights, Pablo Iglesias, is being pointed out by the two formations as being responsible for the deaths of thousands of people in these centers as a consequence of COVID-19, ″ the text begins, entitled ‘The residences for the elderly: recovering and dignifying an essential public care service ‘.

Furthermore, Podemos speaks of that among the “concrete measures approved by the coalition government to reinforce the powers of the autonomous communities and the directions of the centers”, it was ordered that the «Same priority in the distribution of teams of individual protection (PPE) to residences than to hospitals ». However, the delay here of the Social Communist Government in providing this material to such centers is public and notorious, even importing masks and false diagnostic tests.

Along with this, the Iglesias party also claims that “300 million were empowered to hire reinforcement personnel for the residences and acquire PPE to protect the workers.” A money that, according to some communities, did not arrive until the end of April, while Iglesias’s announcement in this regard was at the press conference on March 19. That is, the autonomies did not decide until a month later, also taking into account that the peak of the pandemic was on March 26.

Dependent and homeless

Furthermore, the 300 million were not entirely to face the situation of the residences. This money was also aimed at “home care for elderly dependents or people with disabilities affected by the closure of day centers or social centers and who in many cases are alone and alone in their homes” and in “Assist homeless people”. This was stated by Iglesias himself at that press conference on March 19 when he took charge of the residences.

“For the government,” said Iglesias at the Moncloa Palace, “it is an absolute priority to respond to the situation that is arising in the centers for the elderly and this 300 million euro fund will be used for this purpose.” It is urgent to medicalize these centers reinforcing the staff with personnel, with more resources, and very important, with personal protective equipment for the professionals of these centers, “he insisted. An urgency that finally did not materialize.