Podemos calls for the self-determination of the Sahara in the midst of the migration crisis with Morocco, whom it accuses of being a “blackmailer”

The MEP and International Secretary of Podemos, Idoia Villlanueva, has reaffirmed the position of her formation favorable to the self-determination of the Saharawi people, as defined by international law, and has defended not to give in to the “blackmail” of Morocco, which he has accused of generating the migratory crisis in Ceuta in order to “pressure” and provoke “tensions” in Spain.

It has also demanded a change of course in the EU migration policy to “not allow Morocco and the far-right cowardly and servile” use people “to blackmail and spread hate speech”. In this way, he has demanded “to end some migratory agreements that are the shame of Europe.”

In statements broadcast on social networks, the leader of the purple formation has indicated that a “new episode” is being witnessed in the “policy of attempted blackmail from Morocco to Spain”, perhaps the “most serious” in the “crisis” that has been going through for a long time in the neighborhood relationship between both countries.

Villanueva has criticized that Morocco has decided to use “to people and families in a situation of extreme vulnerability”, to their own citizens, to “exert pressure” and “generate political tensions”.

Especially after Spain has welcomed the Sahrawi leader Brahim Ghali to treat a serious case of Covid-19, also coupled with a rise in “expansionist aspirations” in Western Sahara and the “well-valued” fishing and mineral resources, both Saharawi and Canary Islands.

Therefore, Villanueva has stressed that one has to be “clear” and Spain has to defend its sovereignty, which implies “not giving in to blackmail” which is trying to exercise Morocco “at the cost of life and fundamental rights” of many people, as well as demanding “strict” compliance with international law.

Call for a common EU position

The leader of Podemos has also alluded to the fact that the “interference” of Morocco, which has also had a conflict with Germany, “reinforces the need for a common position” within the European Union, which must also be present in talks with Morocco and civil society.

It is time to serve migrants with all the guarantees

Faced with the humanitarian crisis, Villanueva has said that now “it is time to attend” with “guarantees” and respect for human rights to all migrants, including many children.

At the community level, it has appealed to the need to “correct the deficiencies” of a migration policy in the EU, which has been proven “erratic” and “useless”. In this way, he has urged to go “to the root” of the conflicts and the causes that lead to “forced” migration, to avoid “humanitarian crises” such as the one experienced in Ceuta.

Finally, it has demanded new instruments in EU foreign policy, with a “fairer” distribution in the responsibility of the member states and a “change of course” to the strategy deployed to date. This “does not happen”, in his opinion, “because of more Frontex” (the European Border and Coast Guard Agency) and it does because of the deployment of more resources for “effective” asylum policies and committed to Human Rights.