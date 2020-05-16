The truth is that the current panorama of video games could not be conceived without independent games. Many are the studios that, thanks to the rise of indie games, dare to launch their works, and this is a very good thing, since we players have a wide variety of titles to enjoy, and the studios thus receive feedback. of the players. Among this type of games we find jewels such as RiME, GRAY, Hollow Knight or Celeste, among many others, games that are currently known all over the world and that have come out of modest studies, something that makes them even bigger.

Join Bulder and Glo again on Pode in a deluxe edition

A while ago, the Norwegian studio Henchman & Goon released their precious Pode on Nintendo Switch, a game in which the two protagonists, Bulder and Glo, must cooperate to overcome puzzles in a beautiful world. Now, Pode is back in the news since this beautiful indie game is going to launch two physical editions to the market, one simple editing which will go on sale next June 30th, and another edition that will come out throughout 2020 titled Pode Artist´s Edition.

Introducing: 🌟 Pode Artist’s Edition 🌟 Join Bulder and Glo on their adventures through Mount Fjellheim! It includes:

⭐️ Game

🗿 Collector’s Box

⭐️ Artbook coloring

🗿 Holographic letter and sticker

⭐️ Bulder and Glo magnets

Rama Diorama from Papercraft ⛰️2020⛰️ pic.twitter.com/RZ663wX4A0 – Av a n c e (@AvanceOficial) May 14, 2020

See also

This has been announced by its distributor, Avance on its official Twitter account. This Artist´s Edition will bring: game, collector’s box, coloring artbook, holographic letter and stickers, protagonist magnets and a Papercraft diorama. As we have commented, the release date of this edition is still unknown, as well as the price it will have. However, so that you can open your mouth while these two physical editions arrive, we invite you to read our Pode analysis that we did a while ago.

Source

Related