Podcasts come to Amazon Music and at no additional cost

Apr 14, 2021 at 11:37 AM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

The podcasts they are the format that have been growing the most in recent years. Music streaming platforms have been gradually introducing them, being able to find today countless programs in this format. We already knew that on Spotify podcasts are having tremendous success, and Now they finally reach Amazon Music in Spain.

Through the application of Amazon Music for iOS and Android we can now access countless podcasts. In the case of Amazon, this is tremendously useful, since we can also enjoy them on Amazon Echo devices, which include the voice assistant Alexa. The best of all is that they arrive at no additional cost, which will allow us to enjoy them through our subscription to Amazon Prime, or even through its free plan. If we go now to the application for mobile devices, we will see that a new section has been added in the bottom bar of the interface. In this section we can find recommendations, programs ordered by categories, and we can even download them to listen to them offline on any device. In addition, the reproduction is synchronized in all the devices in which we have Amazon Music.

The arrival of podcasts to Amazon Music overlaps in a certain way the work that Audible was already doing, which also belongs to Amazon and includes different podcasts, audiobooks and others. However Craig Strachan, head of podcasts at Amazon Europe, ensures that both platforms have different audiences.