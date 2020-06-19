Listening to podcasts has become one of the fundamental habits in daily work now that we are in contingency.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us how important the podcast has become, as a content opportunity that has helped the development of increasingly relevant works.

Given this scenario, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us how relevant podcast listening has become, especially due to the influence that these have on our lifestyles, as they become content that offers a series of teachings. .

Misik – Making Sound Kool

The highlights of podcasts

Podcasts have become a key benchmark these days, especially at a time when the market has become more and more determined, to develop strategies through which very clear bets have had to be determined, this at a time when communication has had to be recognized more and more, based on increasingly relevant jobs, such as those related to the work of brands.

From this perspective, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the value that brands find at a time when they seek to communicate in a better way.

We have seen this with Spotify’s recent commitment to strengthen its content, with the hiring of great personalities and programs such as The Ringer, which has become the most expensive hiring for the platform, paying 196 million dollars for this program, followed by Gimlet Media at a cost of $ 195 million and Anchor FM at a cost of $ 154 million. Now it will be Kim Kardashian who joins Spotify’s podcast offer, becoming one of the most revealing movements the platform has made.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299