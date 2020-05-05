An always latent issue among podcast producers concerns the format of the programs. There is an old tweet that, provoking, says something like: “What is the collective of white journalists? A podcast”. The joke, which has a background of truth, also concerns the diversity of producers (which, fortunately, we already see increasing), but also the diversity of formats. Gone are the days when gathering people around a microphone, recording and publicizing the conversation was synonymous with a podcast.

Of course, the debate table format can yield many, many programs on a variety of subjects, and the examples run by the thousands, but, especially in Brazil, producers need to be aware of the fact that the universe of podcasts is continually expanding, and that exploring ways of writing, producing, recording and editing content is part of the formula for developing successful programs. With that in mind, I suggest some formats for those who want to diversify their production. I intend to bring examples in the coming weeks.

Interview

Another podcast classic, but one that goes a step further by offering different and specialized views on certain subjects. A good interview requires hours and hours of preparation (readings, context analysis, updates on the issues at hand, the definition of a guiding line). The presenter’s empathy counts for many points. As well as a specific umbrella that connects the different conversations.

Educational

It can be a monologue or have more than one presenter, but the objective is clear: to teach. You can start with questions from readers directed to a specialist in some area, or, who knows, teachers adapting their classes to the audio format.

Monologue. Any type of theme can fit into this format, from well-designed comedy, to self-help, film and record reviews, children’s storytelling, day-to-day chronicles, for example. The prior preparation of a script is essential in all cases, but in this format it gains even more relevance.

Documentary

The renowned genre of cinema can be transposed to audio platforms, and creativity also plays a role in answering the question: how to illustrate the facts without the aid of images? This question can often even precede the choice of a theme for the podcast. Is there audio material, or that can be produced in this format, that will meet this need? Here, planning is as important as execution.

Fiction

In the United States the genre (in audio) already reaches an expressive number of podcasters, but in Brazil I still see a window for that specific format. Audiobooks aside, the podcast has even more flexibility in editing and even in dissemination, and can serve as a laboratory for explorations.

I register here my solidarity with colleagues from Estadão and other vehicles, cowardly beaten in demonstrations over the weekend. Unacceptable for an allegedly democratic country.

