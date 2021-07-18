PODCAST ‘Olympic Planet’ | How many medals will Spain achieve in Tokyo? The experts speak

– Listen and download the program on Ivoox Audio – Listen and download the program on Itunes

Tokyo 2020

The Spanish delegation heads to Tokyo full of illusion

19 HOURS AGO

PROGRAM CONTENTS

(10: 56-24: 19) Team sports: Which Spanish teams arrive best in Tokyo? Why? Which ones have more medal options?

(24: 25-49: 33) Combat sports: Boxing, Judo and Karate, new fishing grounds for medals. We analyze the differences between Swimming and Athletics in our country, the great Olympic sports. Will Mireia get a medal? And Mohamed Katir and Ana Peleteiro? Are Hugo González and Orlando Ortega the only metal options in these sports?

(49: 35-1: 18.00) Will Sailing be the sport that gives us the most awards? Why? What will happen to Canoeing? What other sports do we have to look at? And don’t miss the medal forecast from our experts!

Tokyo 2020

Swimming | Mireia Belmonte is optimistic: “I will not lower my arms”

YESTERDAY AT 2:25 PM

Tokyo 2020

The Kings of Spain welcome the athletes who will go to Tokyo

YESTERDAY AT 1:14 PM