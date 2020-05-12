Nillo Valle, nine, has autism, is epileptic and is struggling to adapt to the changes imposed by the quarantine on a daily basis. As people with the disorder value a fixed and regulated routine, the pandemic has become a problem for many of them. So the boy’s mother, Lorena Valle, tries to deal with her son’s emotional issues with the help of Introvert, the first Brazilian podcast made by autists for autists. Across Brazil, it is estimated that there are seven million people with the spectrum.

With themes on self-esteem and ways to improve social interaction, the initiative has become an interesting tool for this public to overcome difficulties in the midst of isolation. “My son is in the risk group, due to epilepsy, and this pandemic scenario has shaken him very emotionally. It’s being difficult to deal with, but the podcast makes him less anxious, helps his mood and shows him that it’s not just him who is facing difficulties at this moment “, says the mother.

According to one of the creators of the podcast, Thiago Abreu, content is a form of representation that gains even more relevance at a time like today. “A key point for us, autistic people, is the search for predictability to deal with an unpredictable world, especially today,” he says.

“The feedbacks that we have received most are from autistic people concerned with mental health issues and the continuity of treatment during the pandemic. So, when we produce scripts talking about what we feel in the midst of this crisis, people identify and bring reflections “, he explains.

One of the episodes that has been helping followers during confinement is the Dealing with Danger, in which the speakers discuss issues of aggressiveness and emotional dilemmas that are important to face the deprivations of social distance with balance.

The relevance of this chapter is reflected in the current reality of the offices. According to the psychologist and PhD in Experimental Psychology at the University of São Paulo (USP), Tauane Gehm, it is common among autistic cases of aggression and stereotypy – repetitive actions like the balance of the body – when extreme changes in life occur.

In the home office, she has been caring for children with signs of suffering since the quarantine began. “[Aparecem casos de] greater need for attention, increased irritability, easy crying, changes in sleep patterns, fear of the death of loved ones and general disinterest in activities and games “, he says.

Representativeness

Marcos Petry, owner of the YouTube channel Diary of an Autistic, says that your channel’s engagement grew with quarantine. “Channels like mine, from autistic to autistic, help to minimize stress and improve the living of families. Once we realize that the home can provide stimuli for us, our engagement in digital content of this type grows,” he says.

Recently, Petry did a live on YouTube with autists and parents to talk about the development of this audience in the midst of social restrictions. During the pandemic, he partnered with occupational therapist Fernando Kalil to disseminate information about the spectrum. “One thing that was not so often addressed in the virtual autistic community in the past is the preparation for adverse scenarios. This is interesting, as it makes us more comfortable in the face of frustration [causada pela quarentena]”, analyzes.

Thiago Abreu agrees with his colleague. In the case of the Introvertendo podcast, the team seeks to democratize the episodes with a varied group of speakers. The chapters are starred by ten autists, aged 20 to 40 years. Some are parents and married, others are unmarried and most have depression, anxiety or giftedness – common characteristics among those on the spectrum. “This dynamic generates representativeness. Today there are several discussions based on ethnic issues, LGBTs, but this rarely exists among people with disabilities or disorders”, he reflects.

Advertiser Ricardo Oliveira, 27, has a mild degree of autism (Asperger’s Syndrome) and feels relaxed, in quarantine, when listening to the Introvert. “It brings calm and identification. It is one thing to consume content made by those who are not on the spectrum, it is another to follow videos and audio productions made by people similar to you. It creates a greater feeling that the person understands you, feels what you feel “, reports.

Abreu affirms that it is common in Spotify for the public to start engaging from the first episode, from May 11, 2018, onwards, even for reasons of linearity, methodology and periodicity valued by the autistic community. Thus, followers have been absorbing, during the pandemic, diverse contents that, despite not being directly linked to the coronavirus crisis, help to reflect on the past, present and future with issues about childhood, sexuality, university life, suffering, religiosity and behavior on the internet.

“Our challenge is to discuss autism in the everyday sense, because people talk about the future, about treatments, to help autistic people, but we have to talk about now with our audience and about problems that are occurring at this moment,” says Abreu.

A hopeful future ahead

There is no official data on how many autistic people live in Brazil, nor is the socio-economic reality and the difficulties faced by this public known. For now, it is estimated that there are 2 million people with spectrum across the country, based on data from civil society organizations.

Therefore, Bill 139/2018, approved in 2019 in the Senate, requires population censuses to include in the research specificities related to autism. According to Marcos Petry, the initiative is important to improve public policies in the scientific, educational and leisure areas aimed at those with the disorder.

“Having detailed data about our community will also help universalize public services, such as preferential queues for autistic people and adapted movie theaters, with lower lights and less intense audios. This law is important for initiatives now run by NGOs to be captained by the State as well. “, he explains.

* Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.