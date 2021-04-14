Podcast ‘A Very Interesting Week’: all episodes

For 40 years Very interesting has entered your eyes with the most rigorous science and the latest advances. Now we are going to reach your ears with the most curious science podcast in Spain. And it makes sense: we want to tell it to you as you always wanted to hear it, and bring it to you wherever you are. With expert opinion, our decades of experience, and age-old clarity. We’re giving the role of Very Interesting a voice. Does it sound familiar to you?

Every Tuesday you can listen to a new episode of A Very Interesting Week, downloading Audible on your phone or tablet for free for a month, or even 3 months if you have Amazon Prime.

Listen to us here!